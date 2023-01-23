Hyderabad: A LinkedIn user busted a 'scam' ongoing on the food delivery platform Zomato, citing his recent conversation with a Zomato delivery guy. Vinay Sati, who is an entrepreneur according to his LinkedIn bio, said that a Zomato delivery guy recently told him not to make online payments the next time he orders if he wants to pay less for the same food.

The delivery boy told Sati that if he makes a cash payment for his next order, he will have to pay just Rs 200 for food worth Rs 700-800. "He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD, you only have to pay 200rs for that. I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered. You just pay me Rs 200-300, and have Rs 1000 worth of food," Sati quoted the Zomato delivery boy in his LinkedIn post.

Screenshot of Vinay Sati's post on LinkedIn

Calling out the Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder Deepinder Goyal in his post, Sati further wrote, "Deepinder Goyal ji, now don't say that you don't even know that this is happening? And if even after knowing all this, you are not able to solve it, so what are your IIM guys doing?" Claiming the revelation to have given him goosebumps, Sati gave a hashtag '#shocking' at the end of his post.

Also read: Hyderabad: Zomato fined for delivering chicken in place of paneer burger

He further wrote a note stating that he could have opted to keep this information to himself, but he chose to highlight it and bring it to the founder's notice because he is an entrepreneur. "Note : After all this, I had two options. First of all, I would have enjoyed this offer. Or else would have exposed this scandal. And Being an entrepreneur, I chose the second option," Sati wrote at the end of his post.

Screenshot from the comments section on LikedIn

The post gained a lot of traction on LinkedIn, and also derived a response from Deepinder Goyal who replied to it saying that he is aware of the loophole while his team is working to find a solution to it. “Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes,” Goyal replied under the comments.