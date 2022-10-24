Ramanagara (Karnataka): A 45-year-old Lingayat seer of Kanchugal Bandemath was found dead in his Ashram on Monday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have launched an investigation into the matter. Basavalinga Swamiji was found hanging in the Math. After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for autopsy. (PTI)