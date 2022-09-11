Jaipur: Seven people were killed and four sustained injuries in lightning strikes in Rajasthan's Jhalawar and Udaipur districts as light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state, officials said on Sunday.

The meteorological department spokesperson said from Sunday morning till 5.30 pm, 34 mm rain was recorded in Sriganganagar, 30.6 mm in Barmer, 13 mm in Dugarpur, 11 mm in Bundi, 6.6 mm in Ajmer, 5.6 mm in Phalodi, 3 mm in Bikaner and Chittorgarh recorded 1 mm of rain.

The deaths due to lightning were reported from Asnawar, Khanpur, Mandawar and Dangipura in the district on Saturday, officials said. Tidi SHO Gopal Krishna of Udaipur district said three people including a girl were killed while four others suffered injuries due to lightning in Jabla village on Sunday evening. The lightning also claimed the lives of half a dozen goats and two oxen.

District Collector Tarachand Meena and MLA Phool Singh Meena met the injured in the hospital even as one person's condition remains critical. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum rain during this period was recorded at 8 cm in Jagpura of Banswara, 5 cm in Sangod of Kota, 5 cm in Aklera of Jhalawar, 5 cm in Nithuva of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Veja of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh. Many other parts of the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 3 cm.

After the weakening monsoon in Rajasthan for the last few days, the monsoon was reactivated on Saturday evening. Rain coupled with strong winds started in many parts of the state. Many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh districts recorded rain.