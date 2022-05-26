Kokranag (Jammu and Kashmir): More than 250 sheep were killed by lightning in the Hoksar forest area of ​​Kokernag on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The herdsmen told ETV Bharat correspondent over the phone that a herd of 250 sheep out of 350 were killed on the spot after lightning struck them.

The herdsmen further informed that cattle breeders in the state are currently facing a lot of difficulties because of the heavy rains and snowfall. The sufferers of the accident have also appealed to the government to consider giving them some compensation for their loss. The sheep owners include Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Rehman, Arshad Ahmed and Mohammad Ashraf, all residents of Adigam Anantnag. Over the last few weeks, intense hailstorms, rains, strong winds and lightning have caused loss of life and property in the Kashmir Valley.