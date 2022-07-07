Bhopal: Lightning incidents in Madhya Pradesh have claimed 15 lives and injured many in the last one week. In the last 24 hours, six people died in the state, including three in Sheopur, two in Bhind and one in Umaria. In Sheopur district, on Wednesday, seven friends, who had reached the river near the forest of Ajnoi village for a picnic, were struck by lightning, due to which three youth identified as Rambharat, Dilip and Mukesh Adivasi died on the spot, while four others suffered burn injuries. The condition of two of them is said to be serious. They have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Two women died in Badan Singh Ka Pura village of Sukand of Gormi Police Station area in Bhind after struck by lightning. The victims Ramkali Baghel and Gyasobai Baghel of Arauli village were on way to attend a marriage when they were struck by the lightning under a tree. The Gormi police sent the bodies of both the women to Mehgaon Hospital for post-mortem.

In Semdori village under Kotwali Police Station of Umaria district, a 16-year-old youth died due to lightning, while two others were injured while they were on way to home after grazing goats in village Semdari. On June 29, three people died on the spot, while one person was seriously injured due to lightning between village Tarbaria and Fazalpur of Sironj tehsil of Vidisha district. Apart from this, on June 24, three people lost their lives in Pandhurna of Chhindwara district while three others were badly burnt. These people were farmers working in the fields in three different villages of Pandhurna. On July 1, three people in Dewas became victims of lightning.