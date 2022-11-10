New Delhi: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi on Thursday morning predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of many cities including Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP) during the next two hours.

