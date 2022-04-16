Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a close shave on Friday when a huge frame of steel carrying lighting arrangements fell on the podium in which he was sitting to address a gathering. The freak mishap took place when the huge steel stand supporting the lighting arrangements was uprooted and fell on the podium due to strong gale. The stampede-like situation prevailed at the venue and people started scurrying for safety.

One person, who was identified as Raju Pradhan, died in the mishap while six others sustained injuries. According to an eyewitness Manish Kumar, after the mishap, there was no ambulance to take the injured to the hospital. The injured were rushed to the hospital on private vehicles or motorcycles. Despite constant weather alerts forecasting high wind speed and others, people didn't take the matter seriously, said another eyewitness.