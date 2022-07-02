Lucknow: Hindu Samaj Party President Kamlesh Tiwari's wife, Kiran Tiwari on Saturday claimed that she was receiving death threats. She discovered a letter addressed to her in her Khurshed Bagh residence in Lucknow. The news of Kiran receiving a death threat spread like wildfire on social media and the police was alerted. On October 18, 2019, her husband, Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally murdered inside his home.

The situation in the country is already grim, with right-wing organisations demanding justice for Kanhaiya Lal, who was ruthlessly murdered ruthlessly on June 28. The threats given to Kiran Tiwari alerted the police who tightened the security at her residence. The letter has caused Tiwari and her son to panic as they await further details from the police.

The letter, written in Urdu, was found in one of the rooms of her residence. It did not have any postage stamps on it. Upon translation, it was found that the senders of the letter threatened to "send" Kiran where they sent her husband back in 2019. As the news of the letter went viral on social media, the police were alerted and they rushed to her residence to provide additional security.

According to reports, the news of the letter spread after Kiran informed a worker in her office. Taking cognisance of it, the police immediately took action as they increased the security outside her residence as a precautionary measure. How the letter turned up in a room inside her residence is still under investigation.

On October 18, 2019, Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered while he was entering his house in Khursed Bagh in Lucknow. Kiran has taken over the charge of handling all of the duties that were previously managed by Kamlesh in the Hindu Samaj Party. Keeping in mind the volatile situation of the country, the police have decided to provide extra security to the Hindu leader.