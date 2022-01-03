Dehradun/Aligarh: The SIT of Uttrakhand Police has lodged a case against nine persons in relation to the alleged hate speech at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar. Waseem Rizvi, Yeti Narasimhanand and Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti are among the nine persons against whom case has been lodged. The case has been registered at the Jwalapur Kotwali of Haridwar.

Meanwhile, one of the accused-Niranjani Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Annapurna- said that she has received death threats on social media. She said that ever since the Dharma Sansad took place she was being abused on phone adding that she has lodged 10 complaints to the district administration in this regard.

"Our society is sitting silent. Which society should I appeal to now? I was threatened with death on Facebook. Look at the courage of the people and my Hindu society is sitting silent. I have given 10 complaints to the district administration regarding the threat. I am not afraid of death. Whether I live or not, but will bring awareness in Hindu society."

She further alleged that facts about the Dharma Sansad were not properly presented in the media adding that saints from across the country express their views at Dharma Sansad. She also said that the issues which are not raised in the political sphere are being raised at Dharma Sansad.

