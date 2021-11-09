Bankura: Just months before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, when campaigning was in full swing in the state, Union home minister, Amit Shah suddenly arrived at the doorsteps of daily wage earner Bibhishon Hansda. Shah visited the tribal family when he was informed that Hansda’s daughter had been suffering from thyroid and diabetes.

Shah and other senior BJP leaders even had lunch at his residence. The Union home minister promised to bear all the treatment expenses at AIMS in Delhi and promised Hansda a better life. However, promises remain as just promises for him. Although some initial help poured in, Hansda has to bear the expenditures for his daughter from his own paltry means.

According to Bibhison Hansda, he became a victim of politics. “The Union home minister assured me of the responsibilities of meeting the medical expenses. He even promised to arrange my daughter’s treatment at AIMS. I received some initial assistance. But later it stopped coming. Now, I am having a tough time making ends meet. Besides BJP, I also received assurances from the local Trinamool leadership. But in reality, I received nothing,“ he added.

However, Union Minister of State and the BJP Lok Sabha member from Bankura, Dr Shubhash Sarkar refuted Hansda's claims. According to him, the promises on treatment were honoured word by word. “The media is spreading fake news. His daughter’s disease is congenital. She will have to survive on insulin. I have arranged doctors, pathology tests and all related treatment measures. But if anyone does not wish to follow the steps diligently, there is nothing else to do,” he said.

Reacting to Hansda’s allegations about non-cooperation from Trinamool Congress, the party's district chairperson in Bankura, Shyamal Santra launched a scathing attack against BJP and Shah. “The country’s home minister is so unreliable. He had lunch at the residence of a poor tribal man at Bankura. Sarkar accompanied Shah then. It was just an attempt to win the tribal hearts. But now they have understood that BJP misled and insulted them. Bibhison Hansda is the perfect example of how far BJP can bend in politics,” he said.

Rachna, Hansda’s ailing daughter is yet to attain the age where she can understand the political complications. But she understands the struggles of her parents. She feels that some assistance from the government would have solved their problems to a great extent. Hansda himself has not lost hope. “Amit Shah Swagatam”--- the writing on his residence might have faded a bit but is still legible.