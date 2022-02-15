Lucknow: The license of M C Saxena Group of Colleges in Lucknow has been cancelled for using daily wagers as 'guinea pigs'. Last week, Lucknow Police had rescued these labourers who were held hostage by the medical college administration to 'conduct experiments on them'. The experiments were being conducted on these labourers at the R R Sinha Memorial Hospital, a health institution attached to M C Saxena Group of Colleges.

Before cancelling the license of the medical college, a showcause notice was served to the institution twice. Failing to reply to the notices, Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agrawal scrapped the license of the medical college. Besides, the building of the medical college is likely to be sealed.

Earlier, at least 125 daily wagers who had been taken to M C Saxena Group of Colleges in Lucknow for work, were being used as 'guinea pigs' for the past five days. One of the workers, somehow, escaped from their clutches and told his ordeal to the police. Then, police forces drawn from different police stations raided the college and rescued the hostages.

Somen Verma, DCP (West) said, "On the basis of a complaint filed by a labourer Ankush, the raid was carried out in the MC Saxena Group of Colleges. Several labourers who were physically fit were administered drugs through jabs. Plastic IV cannula (Vigo) were found dangling from the hands of several labourers. At least 100 labourers were freed from their clutches. MD of the college Dr Sekhar Saxena has been arrested. A team led by CMO has visited the spot for investigation." The institution, as per reports, also owes over Rs 19 crore in bank loans.

