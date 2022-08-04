New Delhi: As India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, a 1971 Liberation War veteran and retired Brigadier BK Khanna hailed the initiative and said that this kind of program would definitely encourage fellow citizens to perform their duties.

"Har Ghar Tiranga' is a good initiative as it would encourage patriotism. Tiranga is our symbol which signifies that we should uphold our nationalistic spirit," said Brigadier Khanna in an exclusive interview.

Asserting that India has been witnessing a change in its sentiments as far as the issue of patriotism is concerned, Brigadier Khanna said that it's not only the army but the all countrymen who fight during the war. "The Indian Army is always there to protect the country. But, the countrymen should also be united," he said and added, "I believe in the coming days, this kind of initiative (Har Ghar Tiranga) would definitely encourage people. It will generate confidence."

Brigadier Khanna was the captain of the 'Rajputana Rifles' during the liberation war of 1971 in Bangladesh. However, before India entered into the war against the Pakistani army to liberate Bangladesh, Brigadier Khanna and his platoon were deployed in Nagaland to control the insurgency. "During the 1971 war we were first posted in Nagaland and were told that we have to go to Bangladesh and if necessary we have to liberate the country," recalled Brigadier Khanna.

Brigadier Khanna said that after a month-long training, his platoons went to Dharmapuram in Bangladesh by road crossing the 'Barak' river by boat. "From September to November 1970, during 'Operation Jackpot', we provided active help to 'Mukti Bahini' in terms of artillery support, weapons, tactical operations, and intelligence," said Brigadier Khanna.

After more than eight months of the war, the Indian Army and Bangladesh's 'Mukti Bahini' liberated east Pakistan (presently Bangladesh) from the captivity of the Pakistani Army.