Pune (Maharashtra): An LGBTQ pride rally was organized in Pune on Sunday. The demand for equal rights for people belonging to the LGBTQ community and allowing them to marry the partner of their choice was raised in a well-attended rally.

The participants, waving rainbow-colored flags, said that despite the decriminalization of homosexuality under Section 377, people belonging to the LGBTQ community still do not get equal rights and are not allowed to marry each other.

Participating in the rally, a couple said that they have been living together for the last three years but are not accepted by their family members and society. "We both want to get married. However, our family members and society do not accept us. So let us live our lives," the couple said.