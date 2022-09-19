Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Raipur wore a festive look on Sunday when scores of people belonging to the LGBTQ community took out a Pride March. Participants belonging to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities hailing from Chhattisgarh and various other states attended colourful and musical gatherings.

Rallyists from LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community holding colourful rainbow flags, banners and placards, expressed their acceptance of rights by society. People dressed in coloruful clothes and also carrying placards sought equality and inclusion in society. The motto written on the placards was equality and inclusion in society.

Pride March, which began at Clock Tower Chowk concluded at Telibandha Marine Drive. People from the LGBTQ community were seen dancing on the streets. Mitwa committee head Vidya Rajput said, "The purpose of the rally was to increase our acceptance in society as much as possible. We expect love and respect from people. I feel proud that Chhattisgarh has witnessed several changes in terms of giving rights to the LGBTQ community. Today 23 people from the community are working in the Chhattisgarh police department. Besides, several of them joined other sectors also. Our state is showing sensitivity to our community and we expect the same from other states also."