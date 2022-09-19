Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A five-member delegation of Islamic organizations of Jammu and Kashmir met Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday and discussed several issues including the arrest of several religious scholars and problems faced by fruit farmers. Speaking to reporters after meeting LG Sinha, members of the delegation said that they discussed several issues with the LG, including the arrest of several religious scholars in the Kashmir Valley in the last couple of days.

The delegation members further said that LG Sinha listened to him patiently and assured them of all possible help. They said that the LG assured to positively look into their concerns regarding the arrest of religious scholars.

A member of the delegation expressed confidence of a positive outcome and said, "We got a positive response from LG Sinha and hope that religious scholars arrested on various grounds will be released soon. We also raised the issue of fruit growers, who are facing problems during the transportation of their produce. The LG responded positively and said that the government will take steps in this regard."

Notably, several religious scholars have been arrested in the Kashmir Valley over the past few days. Some of them have been booked under the Public Safety Act.