Pulwama (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday inaugurated several development projects in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The L-G was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department J&K Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdary, ADGP Vijay Kumar and District Development Commissioner Pulwama Baseer ul Haq Chowdary.

Sinha inaugurated the multi-purpose cinema and cultural hub, district youth center besides library, counseling center for competitive exams, rural BPO and ITES academy. "Pulwama district is very advanced in terms of development and the people here, especially the youth, are peaceful and progressive and they want peace and development in the district," he said.

"Under Mission Youth Scheme, where the youths of Jammu and Kashmir have already become self-sufficient in terms of earning employment, the administration is taking all kinds of steps to improve the lives of the youth in future too," he said.

Sinha, while laying the foundation stones of several development projects in Pulwama, assured the youth of the district that the government wants development in every field.