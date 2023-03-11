Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday conducted on-site inspection of key projects here and said their completion would help in boosting tourism in the winter capital. During the hours-long tour, Sinha reviewed ongoing construction of Jambu Zoo, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Tawi riverfront project (artificial lake).

"There is satisfactory progress on these vital projects, which, on completion, will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu. These projects will boost tourism in Jammu and the footfall of tourists from outside will increase the economic activities and income of people," Sinha told reporters. Asked whether the temple will open around the commencement of the annual Amarnath yatra, he quipped, "I do not think there is a need to link the two. I was told that the temple will be set up by end of June." An official spokesman said the LG laid emphasis on timely completion of the three projects.

Dheeraj Gupta, principal secretary in the department of forest, ecology and environment, briefed the LG Sinha on the progress of Jambu Zoo, coming up in Nagrota area on the outskirts of the city. "A high-level team of Central Zoo Authority will be visiting for the final inspection this month and the entire process will be completed within the stipulated time," Gupta said.

During his visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple site along Sidhra bypass, the LG interacted with the temple officials and asked them to start construction of a gurukul and a health centre simultaneously. Later, he inspected the Tawi riverfront project site, which envisages to reduce erosion and flooding and provide socio-cultural amenities for sustainable development of the city, the spokesman said. Lt Governor Sinha said the riverfront will ensure urban infrastructure sustainability.

Once completed, the project will provide unique business opportunities and help in overall social upliftment. With social infrastructure and recreation facilities, Tawi riverfront will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, he said. Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Yadav gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing projects. (PTI)