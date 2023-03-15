Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha talking to reporters

Srinagar: Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, while talking to reporters on Wednesday cleared the 'doubts' regarding the fate of aspirants who took the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) examination on Tuesday. "The computer-based exam which was canceled yesterday (Tuesday), will be held on some other date. The Commission will take a call on organizing examination after getting fully satisfied from all angles."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Sinha said, "Maintaining transparency is our top priority. There will be no compromise on it. At least 47 employees were dismissed from service for having militancy links. Merit will take the forefront in the selection of the candidates. Even an iota of doubt will lead to the rejection of the applications. Curbing militancy and anti-national activities is our top priority. We have dismissed 47 persons from service who were involved in anti-national activities. So, merit will take precedence. Anybody with a shady past will not be allowed to appear in the exam," said Sinha.

Giving a reply to reporters' query regarding the Rs 1200 crore budget outlay to strengthen the security grid in Jammu & Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said, "We should see State Budget in totality. We are taking a holistic approach to the overall development of the state. We have made a budgetary provision of more than Rs 5000 crore for Jammu & Kashmir. The state is an agrarian-based society and 70 percent of people eke out their livelihood." "We are also focusing on tourism, youth empowerment, and education sectors. Besides, we are also working towards the industrial growth of the state," Sinha added.