Sopore (J&k): Security forces have arrested a hybrid” militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore sub-district of Jammu and Kashmir on late night on Friday, police said. They further revealed that the accused was arrested at a joint checkpoint set up by Police, Army and CRPF at Shangergund in Sopore district.

According to police, at around 9.40 pm suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road was noticed. When the security forces asked him to stop, he tried to flee from the spot but was quickly apprehended, police said.

“During checking, at about 9.40 pm suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road was noticed and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. He, however, was tactfully apprehended," police said.

Also read: J&K Police arrest Punjab couple with 7 kg heroin

A pistol, a magazine and eight pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested. “During checking, at about 9.40 pm suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road was noticed and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. He, however, was tactfully apprehended. Upon his personal search a pistol, a magazine and eight pistol rounds were recovered from his possession,” a police officer in Sopore said.

The officer also said that the arrested has been identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar of Mumkak Batpora and at present was living at Checki Brath in Sopore.“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested person is working as hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist organization LeT and was in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians,” he said. Police said a case was registered at Sopore Police Station and investigation has started.