New Delhi: Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan celebrated the Navroz festival on Saturday in Gandhi Darshan in the national capital. Over 400 participants took part in the celebration during which the valedictory programme of the Bamyan Winter School was also organised.

The celebrations that took place commemorating the Gandhi-Badshah Khan Friendship Week brought out diverse colours of the culture of India and Afghanistan along with the reverberating sounds created by Afghan songs and music. Former Governor of Sikkim Dr BP Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that Navroz is a festival of happiness, music and peace. He said that the cultural ties between India and Afghanistan will be further strengthened by organising such programmes. Singh also said that it was time to uphold the cultural institutions and rebuild cultural dialogues for peace.

The presentation of colourful cultural programmes on this occasion captivated the minds of the people. A display of the festival of Holi through a Kathak presentation by artists from Rydhun Cultural Academy was another highlight of the valedictory programme. Many dignitaries from India and Afghanistan were present in the programme including Padmashri Bindeshwar Pathak, EC member GSDS, Rahul Banerjee from Raisina House, Diplomats from the Embassy of Afghanistan in India.

