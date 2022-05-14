Rafiabad: The Indian Army have arrested one terrorist for planning to target security forces and VIPs in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rafiabad and Sopore. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Rizwan Shafi Lone of Handwara. "Acting on a specific input, the Rafiabad army along with Rafiabad police launched a joint operation at Rohama Rafiabad and apprehended one terrorist and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession," said an official statement by the Army.

ANI