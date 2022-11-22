Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): Police and the security forces busted a LeT terrorist module in a joint operation and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms & ammunition and material for preparing IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy," stated a press release issued by the police. The arms and ammunition recovered from the terror hideout included one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries of 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes, the release said.

The two terror associates were identified as Imran Majeed Mir Jaffar Bhaie, a resident of Wangipora Sumbal and Suraya Rashid Wani, alias Senty, alias Tabish, from Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin. Two hand grenades and other incriminating materials were also recovered from the hideout, the police further informed.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the busted terrorist module was being handled by LeT commander alias Samama, alias Babar, from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The module was directed to carry out attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of the general public, the probe further revealed. They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at a crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties, police sources said.