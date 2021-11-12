Ambala (Haryana): Ambala Divisional Railway Manager has received a letter from Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation threatening to blow up railway stations at Ambala Cantonment, Shimla, Chandigarh, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur. In the letter, they threatened to blast them between November 26 and December 6. Apart from this, they also warned of eliminating Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and the Governor. Meanwhile, Ambala police registered an FIR against Mohammad Amim Sheikh in that regard and took up investigation.