Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter that broke out in Baramulla on Saturday. Two soldiers and a policeman were injured in the encounter, police said. The LeT militant has been identified as Irshad Hussain Bhat, a resident of Pattan in Baramulla, who has been active with the militant organization since May 2022. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.

“Acting on a specific information generated by police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (29 Rashtriya Rifles) and Services Selection Board (2nd Batallion) in the said area,” police said.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, two army Jawans and one police personnel received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is stable,” police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police also added that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 Rifle, three AK-Magazines, seven AK-Rounds, a pouch and a bag have been recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.