Shimla: Panic prevailed among the people when a leopard snatched away a six-year-old boy from Down Dale Colony in the city on Thursday. Immediately, people informed the police and Forest Department officials. On receiving information, a search operation was launched in the late hours on Thursday night, but the child could not be traced. DSP Kamal Verma said that a complaint was lodged with the police and based on it, they are searching for the missing kid.

This is not the first incident, two months ago, an eight-year-old boy was snatched by a leopard from the Kanalog area in ​​the city. Even after searching, the child was not raced, but the next day his body was found. In this backdrop, an uneasy calm was prevailing in the city.

The sighting of leopards has become quite common in Sanjauli, Chhota Shimla and Summer Hill areas in the capital city. The CCTV cameras installed outside the houses captured the presence of the leopard. Denizens are reportedly living with fear after the incident. People demanded that the district administration and forest department catch the leopard in order to allay the fears of the people. Of late, attacks of wild animals are on the rise in Shimla and they are now moving towards residential areas.

Also read: Leopard attacks and takes 5-yr old girl from house in Himachal's Shimla