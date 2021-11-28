New Delhi/Ghaziabad: People in Ghaziabad are in sheer panic after the news of a leopard being spotted in different areas of Ghaziabad on November 17. The fear of a leopard in the city has spread so much that people are mistaking even a dog as a leopard.

For instance, a CCTV footage shows visuals of a suspicious animal around the Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad staff quarter residence. This information has spread like a wildfire which has created quite a stir among residents of the place. The prisoners and the staff associated with the jail administration were also scared.

After the news of a leopard entering the jail staff quarter, alarm system of the jail was also activated. Apart from this, the staff engaged in the security of the jail were alerted to be careful while commuting. At the same time, the security personnel in the jail line complex banged the plate with a spoon, to shoo away the animal.

However, when the forest department team arrived, the CCTV footage revealed that the suspected animal which was feared as a leopard is actually a dog. In this way, the forest department has received numerous wrong calls about leopard roaming in many places.

Why leopards come in Ghaziabad in Winter :

Ghaziabad District Forest Officer Diksha Bhandari says that, "the main reason for the arrival of leopard in Ghaziabad is because of the forest area in Dadri NTPC and Garhmukteshwar near the district. From there these leopards come to Ghaziabad as there are a lot of rivers, canals, and greenery. Leopards rest in the winter season, hence they look for such a place." Though search is on for the leopard which was spotted on November 17.