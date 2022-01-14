Tirupati/Srisailam: A leopard was seen by devotees at the Tirumala Pass. Immediately, they stopped their vehicle, but the leopard moved away after a while. Security personnel, who received the information, about it alerted the devotees and cautioned them not to alight from vehicles on the ghat road while travelling.

Similarly, a bear, which was on the prowl at Sunnipenta village in Srisailam of Kurnool district, was disturbing the locals for the past few days at Rickshaw Colony on the outskirts of the village. However, forest officials and locals chased the bear on Thursday evening and appealed to the authorities to set up iron cages and take steps to catch the bear and release it into the forest.

