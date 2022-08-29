Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A leopard that was giving sleepless nights to people living at Ayodhya in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh was finally caught in the wee hours of Monday, confirmed the forest department sources. The leopard was found trapped in an enclosure set up for the purpose by the forest department personnel at Meeran Ghat Chowki in the Cantonment area of Ayodhya. The wild beast came near the enclosure for hunting the bait kept inside it. The leopard was caught the moment it went inside the enclosure, said forest department sources.

Read: Leopard mauls woman to death in Davanagere

For the past few days, the leopard was loitering around the enclosure but was not attempting to venture into the trap zone. But, on Monday morning the wild animal ventured into it for hunting purpose. Therefore, the wild beast was caught finally. The cubs of the leopard, which were spotted earlier in the area, are still at large, said sources from the forest department.