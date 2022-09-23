Chamarajanagar(Karnataka): A leopard killed a 65-year-old farmer and a cow in KVM Doddi village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Govindaiah. A leopard dismembered Govindaiah's right leg when he took his cattle to graze.

The farm leaders and forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Most of the people here depend on farming lands which are located close to the dense jungle in the area. Panic-struck people have urged the forest authorities to provide them security.

Recently, more than 300 personnel of the forest department, police department, and wildlife activists had undertaken a futile exercise in Belagavi city for more than a month to catch the prowling leopard.

Also read: Leopard mauls woman to death in Davanagere

The schools were closed affecting more than 20,000 students and the leopard, though visible, managed to give a slip to staff and sharpshooters. Finally, authorities declared that the leopard had gone to the forest and abandoned the exercise.