Theni (TN): The Forest Department has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking permission to start an investigation against Theni MP and AIADMK leader OPS' son OP Ravindranath on Friday over the incident of the death of a leopard, Forest Department sources said.

They further revealed that the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker has been written by Theni District Forest Officer Samartha. The development comes days after a leopard got trapped in the electric fence on the borders of farmland owned by Ravindranath on September 27.

When Forest Department officials reached the spot to rescue it, the big cat fled from the spot after attacking one of the officials and died a day after. It was cremated after veterinarians conducted a post-mortem. So far three persons including a shepherd called Alex Pandian and two managers of the MP Thangavel and Rajave in relation to the case.