Surat: When life gives you lemons, you secure them. Farmers in Surat are living the words these days as theft cases of the citrus fruit have increased following the massive hike in its price.

Farmers were startled recently when thieves managed to slip away with 140 kg of lemons from Shakti Farm situated in the idyllic hamlet of Kamaraj Taluka. At present, the cost of a 20 kilograms lemon ranges from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000. Concerned, the farmers are now confused how to guard the farms since the thefts are usually occurring during the dark.

Many farmers have now begun to spend the night out in the fields to ensure they do not lose their precious produce. Not just in Gujarat, incidents of lemons being stolen have been reported from other states as well. Earlier in April, thieves in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur stole 60 kilograms of lemon stored in a vegetable trader's warehouse. The thieves also stole some other high-priced vegetables including 40 kg of onions, and 38 kg of garlic from his godown.

The prices of lemons have shot up to an unimaginable extent in recent weeks. In Lucknow, lemon is selling at Rs 325 per kilogram and Rs 13 per piece which is decidedly higher than other fruits in the market. The twist of lemon in Dal tadka, a sprinkle on tandoori chicken and the tang in salads has gone out due to escalating prices. Lemonade, popularly known as 'shikanji', is no longer served to guests in the scorching heat.

While the high price has forced ordinary people to cut down lemon consumption drastically, many roadside 'dhabas' and takeaway eateries have stopped serving lemons. Lemons are also flying off salad platters in luxury restaurants.

