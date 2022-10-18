Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala government will bring in legislation against superstitious beliefs and black magic practices, the Kerala government told the High Court on Tuesday. Kerala Chief Minister has taken all necessary steps for enactment of this legislation, the government told the HC.

The High Court has also directed the State Attorney to submit a report within two weeks detailing the efforts taken by the government for such legislation. A division bench of the High Court was considering a petition submitted by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangam, seeking the court's intervention to put an end to superstitious beliefs and black magic in the wake of the Elanthoor human sacrifice case.

The petitioner had also sought a direction from the High Court to the government asking it to decide on the recommendations submitted by the Justice K T Thomas Commission, which was constituted for preventing such practices.

The petitioner also told the court that Kerala had witnessed similar murders as part of witchcraft and incantation. The petition also alleged that such murders have been happening in the state 1955 onwards in many districts but the government did not take initiative to prevent such acts through legislation.