Kolkata: The legendary singer from West Bengal, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay who was in her 90s got severely ill and was admitted to hospital.

Just before the Republic Day celebration this year she was offered the Padma Shri award by the union government. But the veteran singer politely refused the award describing the offer as an insult for her as she was offered the award at this age. The veteran singer also said that those who offered the award to her were not aware of how diversified her musical journey had been.

On Thursday morning she became severely ill. She was suffering from a lungs infection and was having breathing problems. A medical board has been formed for her. Chief minister Mamata Bannerjee immediately contacted her family members and made arrangements for shifting her to SSKM Medical College and Hospital.

She was admitted in cabin number one of the Woodburn Ward for her treatment which is generally allocated for the VIPs and VVIPs. While she was being shifted to the hospital, a green corridor has been created for the swift movement of the ambulance and as per the sources, the CM might personally visit her in the hospital to enquire about her health conditions.

The veteran singer’s decision to reject the Padma Shri award had received support from the intellectual sections from the art and culture community in the state. They also echoed the veteran singer’s sentiment that the Padma Shri was offered was an insult for her since the legendary singer was eligible for the Bharat Ratna award.

The ruling Trinamool Congress leadership also criticised the decision of the union government to offer her the award at this age and said that the Padma Shri award is mainly offered to junior artists.

