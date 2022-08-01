Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao's daughter, Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari, passed away at her residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday. After receiving the information about the death of Maheswari, Chandrababu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Uma Maheswari’s residence.

Police sources said Uma Maheswari had died by suicide and a case has been registered. The body had been moved to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination. After embalming, the body will be handed over to the family members. The family is likely to carry out the last rites by Wednesday.

Uma Maheswari was the youngest among 12 children of the TDP founder and legendary actor. The passing away of Uma Maheswari plunged the Nandamuri family into gloom. She was the youngest of four sisters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters.

Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence. Uma Maheswari's brother popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N. Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad have been informed, family sources said.

NTR, as N.T. Rama Rao was popularly known, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu. NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters. Uma Maheswari was the youngest of the four daughters. Many family members had come together recently at the wedding of Uma Maheswari's daughter.NTR's three sons including actor and former minister N. Harikrishna have already passed away. (with Agency inputs)