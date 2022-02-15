Kolkata: Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay died at a city hospital in Kolkata late Tuesday evening. She was 90. She was admitted to a hospital in the city on January 27. Mukhopadhyay recently hit the national headlines for rejecting the Padma Shri award from the Union government.

The veteran singer refused to accept the award offered to her on Republic Day stating that it was insulting for her as she was given the award at this age. The contention of the legendary actress was also that those who offered the offer did so without being aware of how diversified her musical journey had been.

On January 27 this year after she fell severely ill, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee immediately contacted her family members and made arrangements so that she can be shifted to the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital. The Chief Minister ensured that the singer got admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the hospital for her treatment which is generally allocated for the VIPs and VVIPs. She was later shifted to a private hospital.

The veteran singer’s decision to reject the Padma Shri award had received support from the intellectual sections of the art and culture community in the state. They also echoed her sentiment that the Padma Shri offered was an insult for her since the legendary singer was eligible for the Bharat Ratna award. The ruling Trinamool Congress leadership also criticized the decision of the Union government to offer her the award at this age and said that the Padma Shri award is mainly offered to junior artists.

The legendary singer was born in Kolkata to Narendranath Mukherjee and Hemprova Devi. She was the youngest of six children and got her training from Ustad Bade Gulam Ali. She married Bengali poet and music director, Shyamal Gupta. She is survived by her daughter.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I just cannot imagine that she is no more. I did not realize that her condition will deteriorate so fast since she had always recovered from Covid-19. She had always maintained a disciplined life."