Kolkata: A lawyer has served a legal notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vinit Goel over the death of famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Legal notices were also sent to Nazrul Mancha authorities, sources in the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar said.

KK was in the city since last Monday. He had programmes in Nazrul Mancha for two consecutive days. He fell ill on stage and after returning to the hotel on Tuesday, he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Controversy erupted over his death and questions have been raised about the management of Nazrul Mancha. It is alleged that many had got unauthorised entry into the auditorium on Tuesday evening and it was overcrowded.