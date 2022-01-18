New Delhi: Most of the political parties, big or small have till now cleared their cards on upcoming assembly polls in five states but the Left parties like CPI-M and CPI are yet to make a formal announcement on either contesting or supporting any other opposition party in the states. CPI-ML, however, has said that they will be contesting around 10-12 seats in Punjab but eyes are on CPI and CPI-M who do have their state units in Punjab and organisation in some regions of Uttar Pradesh as well.

Sources close to the CPI and CPI-M said that both the parties are already in talks and might decide to go in coalition for Punjab where they intend to contest on around 12 seats but a consensus on seat sharing has not been reached. A senior CPI-M leader told ETV Bharat that the party-state units have been holding meetings to discuss contesting in the assembly elections but the top leadership in New Delhi will only take the final call on whether to contest or extend support to any other opposition party who they think can defeat the BJP. In case the left parties choose not to contest, they can join hands to campaign against the BJP, confirmed the sources.

The three main left parties CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML had contested over 160 seats in Uttar Pradesh 2017 assembly polls but could not win a single seat. Similarly in Punjab, CPI and Revolutionary Marxist Party contested 36 seats but drew a blank in results. In states like Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the Left leaders admit that they have a negligible presence and thus fielding candidates would make no difference.

Realising the fact that despite their efforts to keep their organisation and state units active, the Left units have failed to capitalise the same into results and these parties have decided to contest on fewer number of seats so that their contesting do not benefit the BJP. Sources close to the Left parties said that the leaders are looking for coalition/collaboration in the states but so far they have not been able to bring anyone on board.

Looking at the current situation in Uttar Pradesh where the opposition looks scattered, the left parties are discussing to enter the contest as a united Left front and the final decision on this is expected in the next couple of days. Supporting the best party with the potential to defeat the BJP is also under consideration for the CPI and the CPI-M.

In the scenario where the Left leaders are aware that they might have their organisation and active state units but they are short of winnable candidates, the main motive should be defeating the BJP. The CPI and CPI-M backed farmer union All India Kisan Sabha has a formidable base in Punjab and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. As the issue of the farmers movement is already at the forefront of these elections, the state units are confident of making a difference but according to sources they have not been approached by the main opposition parties like Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party or the BSP so far.

Being cornered on the basis of past performance, the Left parties are struggling to mark their existence in the two crucial states. Senior CPI-M and CPI leaders were in talks and a formal announcement on the role of Left parties in the upcoming assembly polls can be expected on Thursday, said a leader.