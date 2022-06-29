Kolkata(West Bengal): Former CPIM MLA Dibakar Hansda was deprived of a bed at the hospital after he was admitted there last Sunday for a gallbladder operation. The MLA could get a bed at the Midnapore Medical College Hospital in Jhargram a day later only after his family complained that the MLA was lying on the floor since last Sunday. The former MLA was shifted to the bed of the surgical ward around 9 pm on Monday, after a long wait.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Indranil Sen, the MSVP of the Midnapore Medical College Hospital said, "This happened due to the excessive number of patients present in the hospital. Only the authorities know the huge number of patients here. Moreover, everyone who comes to the hospital for treatment is a patient. We don't differentiate between them."

Taking a jibe at the ruling party CPIM, state Secretary Mohammad Saleem said, "A similar picture can be seen in all hospitals across the state. The state government is cutting their expenditure on the health sector so that the public health centres boom. Private hospitals are looting profits with government money under the garb of being health partners."

However, the ruling party Trinamool Congress is reluctant to accept the allegations of the left. TMC claimed that the condition of the government hospital is far better now, but there is an issue with beds due to a large number of patients. "After getting admitted on June 28, I was not allotted any bed. Then I wrote about it on Facebook and reached out to a few people regarding the problem. I was allotted a hospital bed yesterday.”

A relative of the former CPM leader said, "When we admitted him to the surgical ward of Medinipur Medical College, we were informed that there is no bed. They advised on lying on the floor. No sheets or mattresses were provided from the hospital, then we purchased a plastic sheet from outside. Then his saline and treatment begin on the floor."

The relatives of the former CPIM leader complained to the party leadership and thereafter informed the hospital authorities about the matter, only then was a bed allotted to him. Veteran leftist leader Dibakar Hansda has served as MLA of Binpur for 5 years from 2011 to 2016.