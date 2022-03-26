Agartala: Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister of Tripura, Bhagaban Chandra Das has said that the state government is working “sincerely for the welfare of the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs)” while accusing the previous left front government of “crippling the SC Corporation financially”.

“There are various projects for the development of the people, but due to lack of proper publicity, many people are not aware of this. Therefore, the officials have been instructed to prepare a leaflet to make the people aware about various projects”, Das said while inaugurating the annual general meeting of Tripura Scheduled Caste Cooperative Development Corporation. On the occasion, loans worth Rs 2.51 lakh were approved to 115 people belonging to Scheduled Castes across the state in a bid to make them self-reliant.

Besides, auto-rickshaws have been approved for 100 people in the community. The Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister officially handed over the autorickshaw keys to 4 beneficiaries and loan sanctioned to 5 beneficiaries. Das said that the previous government had “crippled the SC Corporation financially”.

“With the advent of the present government, the debt burden of the corporation has been reduced. The corporation is currently working with transparency,” the minister said. He said the government “hopes that the beneficiaries will become self-reliant with this loan” and urged the borrowers to repay the loan on time.

SC Corporation Chairman MLA Ranjit Das presided over the annual general meeting held at Dasharath Bhavan in Suparibagan. The meeting was attended by MLA Mimi Majumder, Meenakshi Das, a member of the Board of Directors of SC Corporation, Santosh Das, managing director of SC Corporation delivered the welcome address at the meeting.

Also read: Tripura leader annoyed over 'neglected' SC community