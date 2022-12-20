Flames from landmass trigger panic among residents in Dhanbad mining area

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A huge quantity of gas accompanied by flames erupting from the fissures developed on the landmass triggered panic among the residents living in the Sijua area of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. People living in Basudevpur Basti within a 100 metres radius of the explosion zone began fleeing from the spot after hearing a large thud sound accompanied by gaseous discharge and leaping flames up in the sky.

At least 100 families stayed close to the open cast project in Area Five operated by the Bharat Coking Coal Limited in the Sijua area of Dhanbad and spent sleepless nights on Sunday. A BBCL official rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. However, no casualty was reported.

A woman resident of the area said, "We always live in constant fear and spend sleepless nights. Life of hundreds of families living in the area always remains in danger. We need rehabilitation to a safer place." On the other hand, a BCCL staffer camping at the explosion site said, "The higher-ups of the BCCL were informed about the incident. The situation was under control. With the help of a payloader, the affected area was sealed."