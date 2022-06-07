Ludhiana(Punjab): Several Punjab leaders including Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa, Shiv Sena leader Gora Thapar, and some others have been receiving threatening phone calls from abroad. MP Bittu's PA confirmed the threat, further informing that the threats were being made via WhatsApp calls.

The local police have taken cognisance of the matter while an investigation is underway as informed by the officials. Regarding the matter, the Shiv Sena leader Thapar said that he was receiving group calls wherein the people on the other end are giving death threats to the receivers. The incident is especially raising concerns as it occurred just a few days after the infamous killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's father Salim and Salman Khan also received threatening letters at Bandstand Promenade in Bandra on Sunday. Mumbai's Bandra police have registered an FIR and an inquiry has been launched into the matter. The letter reportedly mentioned Sidhu Moosewala in the threat.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala was assassinated by unknown assailants in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew personal security from the singer. Moosewala's brother and a friend were also in his vehicle at the time of the incident, who were injured in the attack. The assailants fired about 30 rounds at Moosewala, killing him on the spot.