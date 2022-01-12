Lucknow: Reacting to the recent upheaval in the UP BJP cabinet, several saffron party leaders are registering their opinion on the matter. While talking to ETV Bharat, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that Swami Prasad Maurya is a grassroots leader and the party is trying its best to retain him.

"If Maurya stays, it will be in the interest of the party. The central leadership is in talks with him," she said. She further added that these elections are not based on caste, implying that Maurya's complaint about the neglect of the OBCs in his resignation letter is not a matter of concern.

"The BJP government has done excellent work for the development of the state, which will be remembered by the voters. This election will not be on the basis of caste," she said.

She also denied having any internal differences in the BJP, clarifying that the BJP has worked quite well on the lines of the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' strategy in the state and will therefore be re-elected in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, BJP's Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj said that the leaders who are leaving the BJP are giving false reasons for doing so because they do not want to work on the lines of public and party interest. "Even if the leaders leave, it will not affect BJP's performance in the elections. People here will not forget the work we have done in the public interest and will therefore vote for us" he said.

He further added that BJP is associated with the RSS, and anyone associated with Sangh does not defer from the organization he serves. "These are the leaders who joined the BJP from other parties, their leaving won't affect us," he said.

Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya, the former Labour Minister and a prominent leader of the BJP submitted a resignation letter with the Governer Anandiben Patel on Tuesday saying that he would be quitting his post and leaving the Yogi Adityanath led UP BJP cabinet. While he has formally exited the party, his decision about joining the opposition Samajwadi Party is being speculated although it hasn't been confirmed yet. Several BJP MLAs and a couple of ministers have also exited the party after him, while some more are expected to join the list.

The BJP is trying to get these leaders on board again, but Maurya has reportedly denied entertaining the party's requests.

