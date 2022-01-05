New Delhi: The 'security lapse' of Prime Minister Modi that occurred in Bathinda while he was on his way to a political rally in Ferozepur this morning has drawn several reactions from various leaders.

BJP National President JP Nadda, while commenting on the matter, said that it is sad that PM's visit got interrupted while he was on his way to lay the foundation stone of many development schemes worth crores of rupees in Punjab. He also said that the protesters were allowed to disrupt the Prime Minister's route even though the Punjab CM and DGP had assured security.

Smriti Irani, while directly blaming the Channi government of Punjab for this lapse, asked both the government of Punjab and the national authorities of Congress, about who will be answerable for such a serious incident.

BJP leader and Bihar's Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that Congress has attempted a petty act today. "130 crore people of the country prayed for the safety of our Prime Minister today despite this big conspiracy. Whenever the Prime Minister goes anywhere, the DGP and senior security officers give clearance for that route. How was this route approved if the protesters were there?" he asked. He further added that there is anger among the people of the country regarding this incident and it will never be forgiven.

