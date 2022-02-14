Jalandhar: In a pitch to not replicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach, ahead of his public address in Jalandhar, Punjab on Monday, full security arrangements have been made by the police administration.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the farmers' groups have been placed under house arrest by the police administration from 6 am today. Police personnel has been deployed outside their homes so that the farmers cannot move out under any circumstances and reach the roads of the rally.

Consequently, farmer leaders say that their protest and anger against the central government and Modi will last as long as there is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Earlier, on January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur rally had been canceled due to a breach in security. His convoy was stuck on the flyover as the road was blocked by the protesting farmers. Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

The Punjab Assembly Polls are scheduled on February 20, 2022, on 117 assembly seats.

