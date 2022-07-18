New Delhi: The high-stakes Presidential election is being held on Monday in the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies across the country. During polling in Parliament, several veteran politicians cast their votes.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh arrived at the Parliament in a wheelchair. Singh, looking frail due to his health issues, was seen wearing a white kurta and blue turban. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cast his vote during the day. He was among the first to cast his vote in Parliament. During the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who recently recovered from Covid-19, also cast his vote at the State Assembly in Chennai. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan also cast their votes.

Politically charged remarks on the contest between NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha flew thick and fast during the day. In a setback to the unified Opposition, Shiv Sena MLA and son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray said that his party is supporting Murmu for the Presidential election.

"In today's Presidential election, Shiv Sena is supporting Draupadi Murmu. We believe that Presidential polls are different from any political election. It's the highest post and a vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. So, we took this decision," said Aaditya. While BJP leaders said that they were confident of Murmu's victory, Opposition leaders such as Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will vote in favour of Yashwant Sinha as the country requires a President who can tell the Centre about the real situation in the country.

"I will vote in favour of Yashwant Sinha. There should be someone in the country who can tell the Government the situation of the economy, from time to time. Look at Sri Lanka's condition. So, there should be a President who can say that from time to time," said Akhilesh.

Lauding the NDA's decision to field Murmu for the top post in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Not only NDA and its allies, but even others are also supporting as she (Dropuadi Murmu) is a lady of stature. She's a tribal woman of significance. This speaks volumes about the nature of democracy where even a last-run community can reach the highest post."

"A tribal woman standing for such a senior post is historic. I hope she will have an outstanding win. From Himachal, all MLAs have cast their votes. I am sure all our votes have gone to her, she will win," said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. "Our sister from the tribal community will now become the President. MLAs in MP are voting for her. I would like to appeal to everyone to rise above the boundaries of parties, vote on the basis of our conscience, and contribute to making Droupadi Murmu the President," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.