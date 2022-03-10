Panaji: After the predictions of a hung Assembly in the exit polls in Goa, former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar contesting from the Mandrem seat as an Independent candidate, on Thursday said he is equidistant from both Congress and BJP. "I was neither with the Congress nor with BJP as they have cheated me so I am keeping aloof from both the parties. If I win and need to take a call keeping the interests of Goa," he said.

According to the latest updates by the Election Commission, Laxmikant Parsekar, who rebelled to contest as an Independent from Mandrem, is leading as the vote count progresses. Meanwhile, postal ballots hinted at a lead for BJP's Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the incumbent Panaji MLA pitted against rebel candidate Utpal Parrikar.

Amid predictions of a hung Assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa have been keeping a close watch on the popular verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state. Meanwhile, Congress, in an attempt of avoiding its candidates from getting poached, has sent the leaders to a private resort in Goa.

The exit polls had predicted 16 seats each for BJP and Congress with both the parties short of five seats to reach the winning mark in the 40-member Assembly.

