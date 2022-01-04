Kolkata: COVID-19 has hit the West Bengal cricket circuit in a major way. Former West Bengal minister and coach of the Under-25 cricket team of West Bengal, Laxmiratan Shukla has been tested positive for COVID-19.

His specimen was sent for testing on Monday afternoon, following which the positive test report came. He had been suffering from fever for some time. He is currently under isolation. The Cricket Association of Bengal president, Avishek Dalmia has also been tested positive for COVID-19. He also felt feverish on Monday afternoon and was also tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor with no travel history tests positive for Omicron

The BICCI president and the former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly has recently recovered from COVID-19. He is undergoing his routine from isolation. On Tuesday, there will be a crucial meeting where it will be decided on whether the Ranji Trophy matches could be conducted or not. “We are not considering cancelling the matches right now,” Ganguly said. However, Ganguly has been tested negative for Omicron. So the same has come for Shukla.