New Delhi: On Friday, during the hearing of a maintenance dispute before the High Court, lawyers who were waiting to argue their cases via video conference agreed to contribute to the education expenses of two girls after their father expressed his inability to pay the amount.

The mother and her two daughters were overwhelmed by the generous gesture of financial assistance and emotional support by the lawyers, Justice Najmi Waziri said.

The mother of the two girls had moved an application stating that she was facing financial problems because the father had not paid them money as per the terms of the settlement record given to the High Court earlier.

Read: Divorce not excuse for father to ignore marriage expense of daughters: Delhi HC

The mother sought arrangement and/or payment of ₹75,000 as fees for the younger daughter, who is pursuing her BA LL.B and ₹12,400 towards tuition fees of the elder daughter pursuing German language Course.

Their father, engaged in photocopying and book-binding business at a shop at the Tees Hazari Courts, Delhi said that he does not have the money to meet the expenses. At this point, numerous lawyers who were logged in and waiting for their cases have simultaneously spoken up, offering to contribute to the girls’ tuition expenses.

The Court was also informed that till now sum of ₹1,02,100 has already been contributed by number of lawyers of the Bar including Prateek Som, Sudarshini Rai, Arju Khattar, Rohan Dewan, Abhik Kumar, Kunal Sabharwal, Kumar Prashant. Sanjay Katyal, Nikita Mishra, Honey Khanna and Sanjay Jain.