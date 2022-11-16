Etawah (UP): An advocate on Tuesday shot himself dead after attempting to kill a primary school teacher by shooting at her. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Yadav, while the injured woman is identified as Abhilasha -- and is currently in a severe condition, receiving treatment at a private hospital.

As informed by Etawah SSP Jayprakash Singh, the police received a complaint of an injured woman on Tuesday, and subsequently of a dead advocate just hours later. The officials later realized that both cases were related. He informed that the injured woman, after being shot, managed to reach out for help and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

"We received two complaints on Tuesday. First was a woman being shot and seriously injured, and second was the suicide of a lawyer. The woman, while being treated, identified Sudhir Yadav as the person who attempted to kill her. Her statement revealed that both cases were related. We so far know that both the deceased and the injured were acquainted with each other. The motif of the attack on the woman is not clear yet," he said adding that more details will be revealed after the woman gains consciousness, while an investigation is underway.

The officials have also confiscated the weapon with which the woman was attacked -- a licensed revolver that Yadav legally owned. The doctors treating the injured woman confirmed five gunshot injuries on her body, though the police officials have not given a definite number of gunshots yet.

During the preliminary investigation, Abhilasha's brother Subodh stated that his sister had gone to Basrehar for some departmental work. Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Avnepura, was also there with her and committed the crime while on this trip. Subodh also could not confirm the possible motif of the attack.

The Etawah police along with other police teams have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating the case. Etawah SSP Jayprakash Singh, City SP Kapil Dev Chitrakari, and police force from several police stations including DM Avnish Kumar Rai reached the crime scene to inspect the spot hours after the incident was reported.