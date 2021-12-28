New Delhi: A petition has been submitted to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, praying to take Suo moto cognizance against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, for giving hate speeches and calling for the genocide of Hindus.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Ashutosh J. Dubey saying that the speeches are not mere hate speeches but "amount to an open call for the murder of an entire Hindu community. The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Hindu citizens".

The lawyer seeks directions to take suo moto cognizance and action under Sections 1208, 121A, 153A,153B,295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The petitioner has also mentioned a speech made by Owaisi on 12th December 2012, where he allegedly made derogatory remarks with hand gestures about a Hindu goddess at a public rally in Nazimabad but no action was taken in that regard. The petitioner demanded that urgent judicial intervention was required to deal with such speeches.

